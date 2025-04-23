Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Dončić scores 31, and the Lakers muscle past the Timberwolves 94-85 to even 1st-round series

Luka Dončić had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to even their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 94-85 victory in Game 2.

By Greg Beacham

2025 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Luka Dončić had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to even their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 94-85 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

LeBron James scored 21 points and Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who rebounded from their blowout loss in Game 1 by jumping out to an early 22-point lead and hanging on through a physical matchup with sixth-seeded Minnesota.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Julius Randle scored 27 points and Anthony Edwards had 25 for the Timberwolves, who lost most of their offensive fluidity from their impressive series-opening win.

James added 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers, who never lost control of a chippy, choppy game with 46 combined personal fouls and multiple video reviews. James and Rui Hachimura both took hard shots to the face, and Hachimura played the second half in a mask.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Game 3 is Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Wolves hit a franchise-record 21 3-pointers while blowing out the Lakers 117-95 in Game 1 despite 37 points by Dončić . Los Angeles responded with more engaged defense and another big game from Dončić, while the Wolves couldn't recapture their offensive fluidity until the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles took a 19-point lead in the first quarter of Game 2 with 16 points by Doncic, who exploited isolations on center Rudy Gobert. James' first 3-pointer put the Lakers up 43-21 in the second quarter.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 hour ago

Dodgers late-inning collapse leads to 11-10 walk-off loss to Cubs in extra innings

Los Angeles Clippers 18 hours ago

Nikola Jokic has triple-double to go with 7 turnovers as Nuggets fall 105-102 to Clippers in Game 2

Los Angeles led 83-65 in the opening minute of the fourth, but Minnesota closed its gap to nine points while the Lakers went seven minutes between field goals. The Wolves still couldn't muster enough offense closer.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron James
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us