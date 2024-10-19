Lynx outlast Liberty in latest WNBA Finals thriller, force decisive Game 5

The 2024 WNBA Finals are going the distance.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with two seconds left in regulation as Minnesota staved off elimination in the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 82-80 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday.

The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This story is being updated.