Mac McClung Leaves NBA Players, Fans in Awe With Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

Mac McClung leaves players, fans in awe with epic Slam Dunk Contest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you didn't know who Mac McClung was before Saturday night, you certainly do now.

The Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard put on an absolutely mesmerizing performance in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

McClung received a perfect score of 50 on three of his four dunks, including both in the final round, to win the event over New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr.

The performance was so good, it had Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller saying that McClung had "saved the dunk contest." Who could have anticipated that line being uttered on the broadcast?

And Miller was far from the only one left awestruck by McClung's dunks. From Tyrese Maxey to Stephen Curry and Gabrielle Union, here were some of the best reactions to McClung's epic showing.

Giannis and Jose Alvarado's reactions to Mac McClung's dunks is all of us right now 😅pic.twitter.com/wE5UYG4zwH https://t.co/Zz7Awpmo0F — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

"LET'S GO HOME, IT'S OVER!"



MAC MCCLUNG JUST SHUT IT DOWN 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJBf4Xi2EO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

mac mcclung really signed an nba contract THIS week.



picked up the phone when they asked him to do the dunk contest



was like yeah i'll give you a show and you'll know my name by midnight.



honestly iconic behavior. — Holly MacKenzie (@stackmack) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung has personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight!! He put on a show! 🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 19, 2023

Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2023

The reactions to all of Mac's dunks 😂 pic.twitter.com/pUQiej4Q8w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

This is so Dope! Congratulation Mac McClung — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) February 19, 2023

The Process worked — Zo (@Tweets_By_Zo) February 19, 2023