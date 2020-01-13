NFL

Man Collapses, Dies During Ravens Playoff Game

The man's death comes just a month after a body was found in a portable toilet outside of the stadium

Nick Wass/Getty Images

A man collapsed and died Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck, said Ravens spokesman Chad Steele, according to news outlets. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Officials have not reported an official cause of death.

Sports

Sports news

USC 3 hours ago

USC Beats UCLA, 74-63, in Rivalry Game

Los Angeles Dodgers 6 hours ago

Dodgers Bring Back LHP Alex Wood on One-Year Deal

The Ravens were playing the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round game.

Last month, a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at the stadium.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLBaltimore
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us