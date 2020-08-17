Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville From Her Florida Home

Deputies arrested a man this weekend who allegedly told them he drove from South Carolina to a home in Central Florida with a plan to kidnap a World Wrestling Entertainment star.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 24-year-old Phillip Thomas II had been stalking Sonya Deville for several years on social media and drove to her home north of Tampa this weekend, according to deputies.

Thomas parked his car at a nearby church before walking to her home inside a nearby subdivision. He then allegedly cut a hole in the patio screen of Deville’s home and waited several hours before she went to sleep, according to an arrest report.

Thomas allegedly opened a back sliding glass door, which set off the home’s alarm. Deville saw Thomas before fleeing the home and calling 911.

The WWE star tweeted about the incident Sunday night, saying, "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance."

Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance. 🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 17, 2020

Thomas, who reportedly had zip ties and mace among other items on him, admitted to authorities he planned to take Deville hostage.

“It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder,” Sheriff Chad Chronister told the station.

Thomas faces several charges, including aggravated staking and attempted kidnapping.