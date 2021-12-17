Mark Davis, Raiders players upset with Browns game postponement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The NFL postponed Saturday afternoon's Week 15 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns to Monday evening due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Browns organization.
And the Raiders weren't too thrilled with the league's decision.
Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez that the postponement puts the Raiders at a "competitive disadvantage," citing that Las Vegas had been preparing to play the road matchup on a short week and will now have to play their Week 16 game on a short week.
"Health and safety is always No. 1, but it's tough," Davis said. "Maybe Cleveland should travel [to Las Vegas]. That would make it more fair."
A few Raiders players took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the postponement as well.
Cornerback Casey Hayward added: "Straight bulls***!!! @NFL why didn't you change it for the Broncos or the Raiders last year?"
Hayward then seemed to call out NFLPA president JC Tretter, who is Cleveland's starting center:
With both teams on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture, the battle between the 6-7 Raiders and 7-6 Browns could have huge playoff implications.
As of Friday evening, the Browns had a total of 24 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top two quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, four other starters on offense and four defensive starters. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is also currently away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Raiders, who Davis says have a 100 percent vaccination rate, have zero players on the COVID list.
The NFL had not postponed any games this season prior to Friday, but ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Thursday night that the NFLPA was "aggressively pushing" for Raiders-Browns to be moved due to Cleveland's dire COVID situation.
The league also moved two games originally scheduled for Sunday, Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams, to Tuesday night. Both games will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Washington and Los Angeles, like Cleveland, have more than 20 players on the COVID list.
The Browns will have an even quicker turnaround than the Raiders for Week 16, as Cleveland is set to visit the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 25. The Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 26.