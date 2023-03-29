The Miami Marlins have made a gigantic addition to their ballpark menu.

loanDepot park will have a near-three-foot-long Cuban sandwich available for purchase at Marlins home games during the 2023 season.

The "Cubano Gigante" is 34 inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds. It features sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese pickles, mustard and a special sauce.

The massive sandwich can feed four to eight people and costs $50.

The @Marlins will have a 34-inch, 2.5 pound sandwich available at home games this season called the Cubano Gigante



It features sweet ham, roasted mojo pork, cheese, pickles, mustard and a special sauce, feeding four-to-eight people pic.twitter.com/Z79eQz68UV — MLB Life (@MLBLife) March 29, 2023

Bring your appetite this Thursday.



The cubano gigante makes her big league debut for #OpeningDay: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/LJJLAvyF70 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 27, 2023

Imagine one person walking through the loanDepot park concourse back to their seat holding that thing.

Fans can get their first taste of the Cubano Gigante when the Marlins open their season against the New York Mets on Thursday.

