The Winter Olympics haven’t gone as planned for Matt and Becca Hamilton, but it appears the curlers are still enjoying themselves in Pyeongchang.
After action wrapped up on Saturday, Canadian curler John Morris took a photo of himself and Matt Hamilton enjoying a cold beer after their respective days were over:
“I know it’s the Olympics, but at the end of the day, it’s still curling,” Morris said on Instagram as he enjoyed a Molson with Hamilton.
The Canadian squad has every reason to smile, as they beat the Americans 6-4 and have advanced to the medal round.
Unfortunately for the Hamiltons, they were 2-4 in round robin play, and were set to end their run in mixed doubles with Sunday's game against Finland.