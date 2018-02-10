Ever want to learn how curling works? U.S. curler Matt Hamilton explains the sport using Legos. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

The Winter Olympics haven’t gone as planned for Matt and Becca Hamilton, but it appears the curlers are still enjoying themselves in Pyeongchang.

After action wrapped up on Saturday, Canadian curler John Morris took a photo of himself and Matt Hamilton enjoying a cold beer after their respective days were over:

I know its the Olympics... but at the end of the day its still curling. #lockerroombrews #Olympics @mattjamilton #canadianeh #wethenorthamerica A post shared by John Morris (@johnnymo_7) on Feb 10, 2018 at 4:50am PST

“I know it’s the Olympics, but at the end of the day, it’s still curling,” Morris said on Instagram as he enjoyed a Molson with Hamilton.

The Canadian squad has every reason to smile, as they beat the Americans 6-4 and have advanced to the medal round.

Unfortunately for the Hamiltons, they were 2-4 in round robin play, and were set to end their run in mixed doubles with Sunday's game against Finland.