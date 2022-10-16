NFL

Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-time Passing Yards List, Colts Win

Matt Ryan had quite the game on Sunday

By Kristen Conti

“Matty Ice” held back for no one this Sunday, when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 for their Week 6 matchup.

History was made as Indianapolis’ QB Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins’ QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and made the game-winning touchdown.

The 37-year-old quarterback threw the ball 37 times in the first half, which is the most since Peyton Manning did so nine years ago in 2013.

Ryan now sits at the seventh all-time spot on the most passing yards in NFL history list with 61,375  after his throw to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Not to mention, Ryan made Colts' franchise history as well.

He is the second Colts quarterback to pass Dan Marino on the all-time passing yards list in the past three seasons, following Philip Rivers in 2020.

And to top it all off, Ryan threw the game winning TD with under 30 seconds left on 3rd and 13 to bring the Colts to a 34-27 win. He threw 389 yards for three touchdowns.

