Matthew Gaudreau's wife welcomes their first baby after his death

The wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew Gaudreau has given birth to their first baby, four months after the siblings were killed in a road accident.

Madeline Gaudreau shared Dec. 29 that their son had arrived. "Tripp Matthew," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn's hand. "Mommy & Daddy’s world."

Matthew Gaudreau's wife had announced her pregnancy on social media in June, two months before her husband, a minor league hockey player, and Johnny were fatally struck by a Jeep driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey.

"He was born to be a dad," Madeline had said about Matthew at the brothers' memorial service in September. "The moment we found out about our son Tripp, it consumed his every day. He was downloading apps, ordering books, finding the best diaper brand, making sure I had the best vitamins and asking for tips from John."

She continued, "I will never forget the tears he had in his eyes when he first heard Tripp’s heartbeat."

Madeline gave birth to baby Tripp three weeks after Matthew's 30th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the best husband and father," she wrote on her Instagram Dec. 5. "The moment I met you I instantly knew you were the one. As I celebrate you today (and everyday ) I am more and more in love with you and honored to be your wife."

Madeline added, "John better have friends playing all day, double stuff Oreos and a nice glass of whiskey for you. I love you and can’t wait to kiss your face again."

In October, Madeline shared photos from her baby shower, which included blue balloons, including one spelling out "Baby Tripp." Among the guests was Johnny's wife Meredith Gaudreau, who had announced her pregnancy with her and the Columbus Blue Jackets left winger's third child at the siblings' memorial.

Also in October, the brothers' wives, parents and other family members attended the team's special tribute to the brothers at their season opening game. As a banner bearing Johnny's name and jersey number, 13, was raised, his and Meredith's daughter Noa, 2, was seen pointing up at the rafters at Columbus’ Nationwide Arena.

"Thank you to our entire Columbus Blue Jackets family for such a beautiful night celebrating our favorite guy," Meredith, who also shares son Johnny, 10 months, with her late husband, wrote on Instagram after the game. "NWA was our second home as a family and a place I still feel close to John in. I could see in Noa's eyes that she can feel it too."