Mattress Mack set for historic payout if Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The stage is finally set for the 2022 MLB World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in a star-studded matchup, which features reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper and pitching legend Justin Verlander.

Fans have already begun turning their eyes to which team will hoist The Commissioner's Trophy. But there's one fan that looks to benefit the most from the Astros taking it all: Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

McIngvale owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, and earlier this month, Mattress Mack wagered a whopping $10 million bet for the Astros to win the 2022 World Series. If Houston is able to take down Philadelphia, McIngvale stands to earn an estimated $75 million payout, which would be one of the largest payouts in sports betting history.

After sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, the Astros are now just four wins away from winning the franchise's second World Series title and giving McIngvale a major payout.

This isn't the first time that McIngvale has placed, and won, a large sports bet. In April, he made a $5.5 million bet on the Kansas Jayhawks winning the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament. When Kansas defeated North Carolina in the national championship game, McIngvale won over an estimated $11 million dollars.

Gallery Furniture has also held special promotions for customers that spend a certain amount of money, allowing them to get their furniture free of charge if a specific team wins a championship, and this year is no different.

“When you purchase a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy mattress sleep set priced at $3,000 or more, and if the Houston Astros win it all in the 2022 final championship series, your purchase is FREE!” the Gallery Furniture's website reads. “Join us at any Gallery Furniture showroom TODAY make your qualifying mattress purchase for the chance to get it all FREE FREE FREE!”

The Astros are currently listed as the favorite to win the World Series at -180, according to our partner PointsBet, and the Phillies are listed at +150.

If Houston is able to pull it off, we are set to see history happen in more ways than one.

