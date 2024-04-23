Kawhi Leonard returns, but Clippers lose to Mavs 96-93 in Game 2 to level series at 1-1

Luka Doncic did not want his team to dig themselves into an 0-2 hole heading back to Dallas. So he made sure to spoil the return of Kawhi Leonard in front of his hometown fans at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Doncic had 32 points and the Mavericks defeated the Clippers 96-93 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to even their first-round, best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

The Slovenian native kept his foot on the gas from tip-off, looking to avoid the 29-point deficit Dallas put themselves into in the first half of Game 1 on Sunday.

The Mavericks never led in Game 1, but they held the lead for most of the matchup in Game 2, a defensive slugfest that saw neither team take a double-digit lead, and saw the score swing 10 different times with 10 different lead changes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I thought our defense was great," said Clippers' head coach Ty Lue. "We held this team to 96 points. You can't ask for anything better. Offensively we needed to be better."

The Clippers led by six points earlier in the fourth quarter, but Doncic hit two big threes and dished out four assists to push the Mavericks over the finish line and steal home court away from the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup after missing the last nine games with right knee inflammation. He looked like he didn't have his legs underneath him at times, but still helped keep the Clippers in the game with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was 0-for-5 from three-point range.

"His timing was definitely off," said Lue of what he saw from his superstar Leonard in his return. "I thought in the 3rd quarter he was more active. As far as getting in any rhythm and getting his shots that's going to come. It's just good having him back on the floor."

The longer the series goes, the more time that will allow Leonard to get back into game shape.

James Harden led the Clippers with 22 points and eight assists. Paul George finished with 22.

Mavericks' point guard Kyrie Irving finished with 23 points in the win.

The series now shifts to Dallas where the Mavericks will look to hold serve on their home court at American Airlines Center.

Game 3 is Friday night at 5:00PM PT.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions...