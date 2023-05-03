Max Muncy's Walk-off Grand Slam Gives Dodgers 10-6 Win Over Phillies

Max Muncy hit a game-ending grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Bryce Harper doubled to start a four-run second inning and reached base five times in his second game of the season for the Phillies, who lost their fourth straight.

Los Angeles swept the three-game series, outscoring the defending NL champions 36-11 and reaching double digits in every game.

Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes gave the Dodgers a 6-5 lead with a two-run single in the eighth, but Philadelphia tied it in the ninth. Harper singled, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott delivered an RBI single against Brusdar Graterol (1-1).

Chris Taylor singled leading off the bottom half against former Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel (1-1) and stole second. Mookie Betts struck out before Freddie Freeman was walked intentionally. Will Smith drew a walk that loaded the bases, and Muncy launched the next pitch into the right-field seats for his major league-leading 12th home run.

GRAND SLAM. WALK-OFF. MAX MUNCY. pic.twitter.com/50ekZiteYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2023

Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run homer and Gavin Stone gave up five runs — four earned — on eight hits over four innings in his big league debut.

Skyscraper from Miggy! pic.twitter.com/4j4wNebr9T — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2023

Aaron Nola pitched six solid innings for the Phillies, who completed a 2-4 road trip. They took two of three at Houston in a World Series rematch.