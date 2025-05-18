Formula One

Max Verstappen wins F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola ahead of McLaren duo

Verstappen earned his fourth straight win in Imola with another dominant performance on Sunday.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bold move on the opening lap set the stage for another Max Verstappen masterclass.

The four-time reigning Formula One champion won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on Sunday -- claiming his 65th career victory, fourth straight at this track and second of this season.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively. The rest of the top-10 was filled by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Williams), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), George Russell (Merecedes), Carlos Sainz (Williams), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull).

Verstappen, who started second, used a brilliant late-braking move into the first corner to get around the pole-sitter Piastri. From there, the Red Bull driver set the pace and remained unchallenged through the checkered flag.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Strategy was mixed early in the race, as several teams opted for an early pit stop -- including Piastri, Leclerc, Russell and Sainz. Others stayed on track -- Verstappen, Norris, Albon, Hamilton and Hadjar -- and that played to their benefit when a virtual safety car came out for Haas' Esteban Ocon stopping on track.

Verstappen appeared to be cruising to the win, leading Norris by over 20 seconds, when Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli had an issue to bring out a full safety car. That bunched up the field and erased the McLaren deficit to Verstappen, with Piastri taking over second as Norris pitted for fresh tires.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

New York Knicks 20 mins ago

‘Best time ever to be a New Yorker': Spike Lee, Fat Joe and others reflect on an iconic Knicks run

golf 2 hours ago

Who has the most majors in golf history? Scottie Scheffler looks to rise up list

Despite the closer battle in the final 10 laps, Verstappen's win was still never in doubt. He pulled away from Piastri on the restart and went on to win by over six seconds over Norris, who overtook his teammate in the final stint.

Piastri retained his championship lead after the seventh of 24 races this season with 146 points. Norris is second (13 points behind) and Verstappen is third (22 points behind) in what's become a three-man battle for the title.

The 2025 F1 season continues next weekend in Monte Carlo with the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, set for Sunday, May 25, at 9 a.m. ET.

Sure all major racing circuits have cars that are extremely fast. But do you know the difference between INDYCAR, F1 and NASCAR?

This article tagged under:

Formula One
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us