Megan Rapinoe Pays Tribute to Brittney Griner While Receiving Presidential Medal of Freedom

No matter the sport, athletes tend to look out for each other. We see that crystal clear in Megan Rapinoe’s most recent affair at the White House.

On Thursday, when President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to Rapinoe, she didn’t solely focus on herself – she paid tribute to a fellow sports star in Brittney Griner.

How did Megan Rapinoe pay tribute to Brittney Griner?

The 37-year-old soccer star strutted a cream blazer with flowers and the initials “BG” embroidered on the lapel to pay tribute to her friend and fellow athlete Brittney Griner.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The most important part of the day … BG we love you," said Rapinoe in an Instagram story alongside a photo of the initials.

Why did Megan Rapinoe receive the Medal of Freedom from President Biden?

The U.S. Women’s National Team star received the honor for her advocacy efforts in the LGBTQ+ community.

She, alongside Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and 15 others, received the honor this year. Rapinoe’s contribution to the fight to secure equal pay for the USWNT is what got her selected for such an honor.

She described her gratitude for the medal in a social media post.

“This day was so beyond special and yet bittersweet knowing what is still left to be done, who is still not home, those who are still not FREE,” added Rapinoe. “To all of those who have come before me, walking so I could run, leading so I could follow, sacrificing so that we could fight, my deepest gratitude and heartfelt thank you.

“Please do take this moment to ask yourself what it is you can do because we must all do whatever it is we can so that we can all be free.”

Rapinoe also showed her appreciation for the honor in a statement: "I am humbled and truly honored to be chosen for this award by President Biden and feel as inspired and motivated as ever to continue this long history of fighting for the freedoms of all people.”

How has Rapinoe been supporting Brittney Griner’s situation?

Griner is currently detained in Russia undergoing a trial after facing drug charges earlier this year. She has been held in the country since her arrest in February.

Since Griner’s “wrongful detainment,” Rapinoe has been advocating for her freedom in more ways than one.

"BG is being used as a political pawn and we need to bring her home immediately," Rapinoe wrote in an Instagram story.

Rapinoe touches upon Griner’s plea and the U.S. government’s role in her situation:

"This plea doesn't change that @potus needs to and is working hard to get her home. From what I understand she had to plead to keep the process of getting her home asap in motion. BG we are with you."