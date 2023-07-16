Los Angeles Dodgers

Mets edge Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings following Max Scherzer's gem

After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Charles O'Brien

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

 After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.

David Robertson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing since July 7. He stranded a runner at third in the 10th with the help of a nice play by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Nick Robertson (0-1) took the loss on his 25th birthday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us