Mets edge Dodgers 2-1 in 10 innings following Max Scherzer's gem

After failing to get a bunt down, pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning to give the New York Mets a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Max Scherzer held the NL West leaders to one hit in seven shutout innings, and New York stopped the Dodgers' six-game winning streak. Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout as the Mets snapped a four-game skid with their first victory since the All-Star break.

David Robertson (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings in his first outing since July 7. He stranded a runner at third in the 10th with the help of a nice play by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Nick Robertson (0-1) took the loss on his 25th birthday.