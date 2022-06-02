Mets Face Dodgers in Showdown of NL's Best Teams

Francisco Lindor and the NL East-leading Mets are headed to California for four games against Mookie Betts and the NL West-leading Dodgers, a showdown of the National League's top two teams.

Coming off a 6-0 homestand against Philadelphia and Washington, New York is starting a much tougher 10-game trip against Los Angeles, the Padres and Angels. The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing series sweep to the Pirates, the first time LA has been swept by Pittsburgh at home since 2000.

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83) gets the ball against Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80) in the opener on Thursday.

The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a one-of-a-kind Justin Turner Dodgers jersey, complete with his notorious pine tar bat stain on the back.

The Mets currently hold the best record in the NL at 35-17, but the Dodgers are just one game back at 33-17. A series win over the Mets could catapult the Boys in Blue to the best record in baseball provided the Yankees also stumble this weekend.

Tyler Anderson will put his perfect record (6-0) on the line against right-hander Chris Bassitt on Friday.

Walker Buehler and Julio Urias are expected to finish out the series for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will miss out on a reunion with former pitcher Max Scherzer, who went on the IL on May 21 with an oblique strain. Scherzer was traded to the Dodgers at the deadline last season, and helped lead them to Game 6 of the NLCS, where he was unable to make a scheduled start due to arm fatigue.