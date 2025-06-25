Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Conforto and Shohei Ohtani both homer as NL West-leading Dodgers hold off last-place Rockies 9-7

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer, Shohei Ohtani added a two-run blast and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 9-7.

By Pat Graham

MLB: JUN 24 Dodgers at Rockies

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer, Shohei Ohtani added a two-run shot and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers held off the last-place Colorado Rockies 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-0, the Dodgers got their bats cranked up in a six-run fourth inning. Conforto sent a knuckle-curve from Germán Márquez (3-9) over the fence in right.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ohtani lined his 27th homer of the season into the left-field seats in the sixth to make it 8-3. Ohtani finished 1 for 5 with a strikeout.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Jordan Beck had a two-run double for Colorado in eighth to make it an 8-7 game. Teoscar Hernández added an insurance run with an RBI double in the ninth. Tanner Scott closed it out with a game-ending double play to record his 16th save.

Justin Wrobleski (3-2) pitched five innings and allowed two runs while striking out seven. He took over after Jack Dreyer handled the first.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL 6 hours ago

Wish granted! Make-A-Wish teen has a catch with Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest

NBA 10 hours ago

5 things to know about Anfernee Simons

It was a rough fourth frame for Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia, who committed two fielding errors and threw wide on another occasion trying to get a runner at home. Toglia had a productive night at the plate with three double and two RBIs.

Márquez allowed six runs (four earned) over four innings.

The Rockies dropped to 18-61 overall and 8-30 at Coors Field. They have yet to win back-to-back home games this season.

Key moment

Third baseman Max Muncy made a nifty barehanded play on a slow roller to throw out Thairo Estrada in the first inning and save a run. Estrada was originally ruled safe but the Dodgers challenged and the call was overturned.

Key stat

The Dodgers have 11 comeback wins in June over 22 games.

Up next

The Dodgers will send RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6, 2.76 ERA) to the mound Wednesday while the Rockies counter with RHP Chase Dollander (2-7, 6.19).

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersShohei Ohtani
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us