Michael Conforto comes through, Dodgers rally in 8th for 6-5 victory abetted by Mets fielding mishap

Michael Conforto drove in the tiebreaking run in the Dodgers' three-run eighth inning, and Los Angeles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday to split the NL powers' four-game series.

Conforto has struggled mightily in his first season with the Dodgers, but he drove a two-out single to left off Reed Garrett (1-2) for the Dodgers' third unearned run of the eighth.

Will Smith delivered an RBI double moments earlier, and he scored the tying run when the Mets comically misplayed Andy Pages' grounder to Brett Baty at third.

Mookie Betts had an RBI double and reached base four times for the Dodgers, who went 4-3 on their homestand against New York’s two teams.

Alex Vesia (2-0) got one out in the eighth. Tanner Scott earned his 11th save with his second straight solid performance during a rough season.

Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte hit early homers and David Peterson pitched seven effective innings of three-run ball for the Mets, who lost for only the third time in 12 games.

Landon Knack couldn’t escape the fourth inning for the Dodgers, allowing four hits and five walks. He has been forced into the rotation of a team with 15 pitchers making more than $100 million combined on its injured list.

Francisco Lindor sat out with a broken right pinky toe after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday.

Key moment

Smith appeared to be a sure out at the plate when he tried to score from third on Pages’ short grounder — until Baty made a low throw home and catcher Francisco Alvarez couldn't field it. Garrett grabbed the ball, but was accidentally blocked from the plate by Alvarez, preventing the reliever from tagging Smith.

Key stat

Conforto was in a 5-for-42 slump over the past three weeks before his big hit. He's batting .167.

Up next

Justin Wrobleski (1-1, 8.00 ERA) will make his first start since April 8 for the Dodgers in Friday's series opener at St. Louis. Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.60 ERA) pitches for the Mets at Colorado.