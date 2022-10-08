Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart Stretchered Off Field During Game Vs. Indiana

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart stretchered off field vs. Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during Saturday's game against Indiana, according to the FOX television broadcast.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, per FOX.

Hart went down on the Michigan sideline after Indiana scored a touchdown at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter. He was surrounded by the entire Michigan team before being put on a stretcher and taken away on a cart.

Jenny Taft reported on the broadcast that Hart was alert and gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off the Indiana University Memorial Stadium field.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field during the team's game vs. Indiana.

After the scary scene, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional.

Michigan players and coaches consoled each other after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be carted away.



Michigan players and coaches consoled each other after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be carted away.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told Taft at halftime that the team heard from Hart, who told them he's "doing OK."

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told Taft at halftime that the team heard from Hart, who told them he's "doing OK."

"Right now the message is 'Win this for Coach Hart.'"

Hart, 36, is in his second season as the Wolverines' running backs coach. He previously spent four years at Indiana in the same position, along with serving as the Hoosiers' associate head coach for three of those seasons.

Hart also played for Michigan, rushing for a school record of 5,040 yards from 2004-07. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and won a Super Bowl during his three seasons in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story...