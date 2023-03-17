March Madness

Tom Izzo Snaps Clipboard in Michigan State's NCAA Tournament Win Over USC

Izzo took out his frustration on a clipboard during the Michigan State victory

By Max Molski

Tom Izzo put the “mad” in March Madness on Friday.

Izzo and his No. 7 Michigan State squad were back in the NCAA Tournament on Friday for a first-round matchup against USC. With the game close midway through the second half, Izzo decided to take out some frustration on a clipboard.

Check out the clip below:

Izzo’s team gave him something to cheer about in the end. Michigan State pulled away and secured a 72-62 victory.

Michigan State will continue its NCAA Tournament journey on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Marquette and No. 15 Vermont, giving the team an extra day to find a new – and perhaps stronger – clipboard.

