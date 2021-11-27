Michigan Upsets Ohio State for First Rivalry Win in 10 Years

Michigan gets first win over Ohio State in 10 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Think back to 2011.

Cam Newton was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Barack Obama was still in his first presidential term. The iPhone 4 was just released. That was also the last year Michigan defeated Ohio State in football... until Saturday.

The Wolverines, after 10 years of frustration, finally defeated their bitter rivals, 42-27.

FIVE TOUCHDOWNS for Hassan Haskins!



Michigan (11-1), which entered at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will now jump into position to make its first playoff appearance. A win in the Big 10 championship game next weekend would nearly guarantee it.

Ohio State (10-2) moved up to No. 2 in the CFP rankings last week, but it will now likely miss the playoff for the first time since 2018.

Running back Hassan Haskins stole the show for the Wolverines, totaling five touchdowns and 169 yards on the ground. He was the first player in history to rush for five touchdowns against Ohio State. Michigan totaled 297 rushing yards in the game, averaging just over seven yards per carry.

It was the opposite story for the Buckeyes, who totaled just 64 rushing yards on 30 carries. Led by Aidan Hutchinson (three sacks), Michigan's defense line was absolutely dominant.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh -- who famously guaranteed (and delivered) a victory over OSU in 1986 while playing for the Wolverines -- got his first win against the Buckeyes since taking over at his alma mater in 2015.

Harbaugh's seat was hot entering this season after repeatedly failing to win the big game, but that all changes with one win in The Game.