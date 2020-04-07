Mike Trout, Jared Goff, Walker Buehler, and Kyle Kuzma Highlight COVID-19 PSA

Inspired by an idea of unity, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), has teamed up with every professional sports team in Southern California, including the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles, to create a public service announcement urging fans to stay together and stay home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The video was the brainchild of William Walsh, who works for LAFC in the digital department. Led by the reigning Supporter's Shield winners in the MLS, LAFC setup the videos with the athletes and edited it together.
The video below includes clips from twelve different players from twelve different professional sports teams in Southern California. Among the players involved are:
- Los Angeles Angels – Mike Trout
- Los Angeles Rams – Jared Goff
- Los Angeles Dodgers – Walker Buehler
- Los Angeles Lakers – Kyle Kuzma
- LAFC – Eduard Atuesta
- LA Galaxy – Jonathan dos Santos
- Los Angeles Clippers – Landry Shamet
- Los Angeles Sparks – Nneka Ogwumike
- Los Angeles Kings – Dustin Brown
- Los Angeles Chargers – Derwin James
- Los Angeles Wildcats – Nelson Spruce
- Anaheim Ducks – Josh Manson
- UCLA – Mick Cronin
- USC – Talanoa Hufanga
In it's entirety, the 14 individuals combine to say:
“Los Angeles, these are unprecedented times. As our community faces an uncertain future, it is vital that we all heed the advice of our public officials. No one is above this situation and we are all in this together. This is bigger than sports. We must all play a role to keep our families, our friends, our colleagues, and our fans safe and healthy. Wash your hands with soap and warm water, practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings, avoid crowded stores, do not hoard food – those supply lines are uninterrupted, and continue to support your local businesses. We are in this – and we will get through this – TOGETHER.”
Southern California Sports COVID-19 PSA