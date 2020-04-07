Mike Trout, Jared Goff, Walker Buehler, and Kyle Kuzma Highlight COVID-19 PSA

Inspired by an idea of unity, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), has teamed up with every professional sports team in Southern California, including the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles, to create a public service announcement urging fans to stay together and stay home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The video was the brainchild of William Walsh, who works for LAFC in the digital department. Led by the reigning Supporter's Shield winners in the MLS, LAFC setup the videos with the athletes and edited it together.

The video below includes clips from twelve different players from twelve different professional sports teams in Southern California. Among the players involved are:

Los Angeles Angels – Mike Trout

Los Angeles Rams – Jared Goff

Los Angeles Dodgers – Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Lakers – Kyle Kuzma

LAFC – Eduard Atuesta

LA Galaxy – Jonathan dos Santos

Los Angeles Clippers – Landry Shamet

Los Angeles Sparks – Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Kings – Dustin Brown

Los Angeles Chargers – Derwin James

Los Angeles Wildcats – Nelson Spruce

Anaheim Ducks – Josh Manson

UCLA – Mick Cronin

USC – Talanoa Hufanga

In it's entirety, the 14 individuals combine to say:

“Los Angeles, these are unprecedented times. As our community faces an uncertain future, it is vital that we all heed the advice of our public officials. No one is above this situation and we are all in this together. This is bigger than sports. We must all play a role to keep our families, our friends, our colleagues, and our fans safe and healthy. Wash your hands with soap and warm water, practice social distancing, avoid public gatherings, avoid crowded stores, do not hoard food – those supply lines are uninterrupted, and continue to support your local businesses. We are in this – and we will get through this – TOGETHER.”

#LAFC @LAFC created a COVID-19 PSA with players from every Southern California professional sports team including #USC and #UCLA.



It features stars like Kyle Kuzma, Jared Goff, Mike Trout, and Walker Buehler. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/TaNJoIcPMD — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 6, 2020