Mike Tyson is ‘doing great' after medical emergency on a flight. What happened?

The boxer required medical attention 30 minutes before landing.

By Aryelle Siclait | TODAY

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match
Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson, 57, suffered a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, 2024. Paramedics had to tend to the former heavyweight champ while he was on board.

Tyson’s reps said he’s now doing well in a statement to NBC News. “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him,” the statement reads.

A May 27 report from InTouch said the boxer had a “medical emergency” on the plane, requiring paramedics to board. 

Tyson’s reps said his medical condition was not related to the plane’s earlier delays. “It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. This (two-hour) delay was due to air conditioning issues on the aircraft,” the statement added.

Tyson is currently preparing for a July match against vlogger-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and began fighting in 2018. The fight will air on Netflix on July 20, 2024.

To prepare, Tyson has been training but he’s also been abstaining from a few things. “Two-and-a-half weeks I haven’t smoked, I haven’t had sex for two-and-a-half weeks,” he said on "The Damon Elliot Show" in April.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in July.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here:

