US Zamboni Driver to 'Get These Guys Skating' in Pyeongchang

Meet the American Driving the Zamboni at the Olympic Speedskating Oval

A man who has lived and breathed ice since he was young is now the only American Zamboni driver working in the long track speedskating venue of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Paul Golomski is a 36 year old from Milwaukee who was hand-selected to make ice at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

“Like a lot of kids playing hockey when they're young, I wanted to drive the Zamboni as a kid,” Golomski said. “It’s kind of this magic machine.”

Golomski is a facility director at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. The Center has launched the Olympic dreams of a number of local athletes.

“I’ve never had an opportunity this big in my life,” he said. “It can't get any bigger for guys in this industry.”

Golomski said he has only been to the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Eight years later in South Korea, he will now be a part of the historic action.

When it comes to the science behind ice for speedskating, the Zamboni driver said he is constantly learning something new every day and the pressure is definitely on.

“The goal is to get these guys skating Olympic records,” he said.