MLB All-Star Game

Nike Releases Jersey Designs for 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

The gold design is intended to represent the glamour of Hollywood.

By Kayla Galloway

Nike's Dodgers and Angels MLB All-Star Game Jerseys
Nike

The jersey design for this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game will pay tribute to the game’s host city — designed with the “gold sheen of Hollywood.” 

On Monday, Nike released photos of the jerseys players will wear at this year’s Midsummer Classic.

The 2022 All-Star game is being held at Dodger Stadium on July 19 — the first time the city’s hosted the game in more than 40 years. 

Jerseys will have each players’ team name in gold lettering on the front, set on white fabric for the National League and dark gray for the visiting American League team.

According to Nike, the jersey design was “inspired by the fame and fortune of the City of Angels.”

The jerseys will also have a patch on the right sleeve in honor of the hosting team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

