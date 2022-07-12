The jersey design for this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game will pay tribute to the game’s host city — designed with the “gold sheen of Hollywood.”

On Monday, Nike released photos of the jerseys players will wear at this year’s Midsummer Classic.

The 2022 All-Star game is being held at Dodger Stadium on July 19 — the first time the city’s hosted the game in more than 40 years.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jerseys will have each players’ team name in gold lettering on the front, set on white fabric for the National League and dark gray for the visiting American League team.

According to Nike, the jersey design was “inspired by the fame and fortune of the City of Angels.”

The jerseys will also have a patch on the right sleeve in honor of the hosting team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These are the last five winners of the Home Run Derby, the MLB’s annual home run hitting event held before the All-Star Game.