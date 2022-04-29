MLB No-Hitters Tracker: What Games Were No-Hitters in the 2022 Season?

MLB no-hitters tracker: What games were no-hitters in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s special when a game ends and one team has a “0” in the hits column.

The 2021 season marked the first time in 137 years that the no-hitter record was broken. In 1884, there were eight no-hitters thrown during the season and on Aug. 14, 2021, that record was tied. On Sept. 11, 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined for the ninth no-hitter of the season, making baseball history.

It took less than a month for the 2022 MLB season to get a no-hitter, but there’s a long way to go in catching up to 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a rundown of all the no-hitters made this season:

1. April 29, New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz

It took a group effort for the Mets to no-hit the Phillies on April 29.

Megill got things started with five innings before the bullpen finished the job. Smith, Rodríguez and Lugo shared the next three innings before Díaz struck out the side in the ninth.

The no-hitter was just the second in Mets history. The five pitchers combined to throw 159 pitches, the most on record for an MLB no-hitter.