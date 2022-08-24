MLB

MLB Opening Day 2023: Full Schedule of Openers for All 30 Teams

Every team in the league will open on the same day for the first time since 1968

By Mike Gavin

MLB Opening Day 2023: Full schedule of openers for all 30 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be some March Madness next season in Major League Baseball.

Opening Day for the 2023 season will be March 30, with all 30 teams scheduled to play. Barring postponement, it will be the first time since 1968 that every MLB team opens on the same day.

That includes some teams starting the season with an interleague matchup, part of MLB's revamped format intended to create a more balanced schedule to reduce advantages in the wild card race.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the first time in the interleague era, all 30 teams will play one another in a single season, creating a more similar schedule for teams in different divisions who are battling one another for playoff positioning.

It all begins in late March. Here are the scheduled openers for each team:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

PGA Tour 40 mins ago

Top Golfers Commit to Play More PGA Tour Events in 2023

NHL 2 hours ago

Sarah Nurse, Trevor Zegras Revealed as ‘NHL 23' Cover Athletes

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us