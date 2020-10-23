Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB Players Extend Streak of no COVID-19 Positives to 54 Days

Major League Baseball’s postseason bubble succeeded as a defense against the novel coronavirus. 

By Associated Press

World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s postseason bubble succeeded as a defense against the novel coronavirus.

MLB players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 54 through Thursday during a time of rising cases in which of the United States.

Players did not have positive tests in 62 of the previous 63 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There were no positive tests among 3,597 samples samples collected in the week.

MLB has collected 172,740 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.05%.

Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

The eight teams that reached the Division Series entered bubble environments and played at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the virus. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will remain in bubble environments through the end of the World Series.

Dodgers 23 hours ago

Bob's Big Boy Becomes One of the Boys in Blue for World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 22

Rays' Pitching Muzzles Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series, LA loses 6-4

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersCOVID-19MLBWorld SeriesBaseball
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us