MLB Power Rankings 2021: AL, NL playoff spots up for grabs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final week of the regular season is here, and a lot remains unsettled with October around the corner.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Entering Monday, three division titles are for grabs. While the Astros are close to clinching the AL West, the NL East and West divisions could go down to this weekend.

The Giants enter Monday with a two-game lead on the Dodgers in the NL West. Their magic number is five for the division crown.

The Braves lead the Phillies by 2 1/2 games in the NL East entering a high-stakes head-to-head series in Atlanta beginning Tuesday.

The NL West race obviously carries major implications in the wild-card picture. The second-place team will host the do-or-die matchup, likely against the Cardinals.

Whoever finishes second in the NL East will miss out on October entirely.

In the AL, the Yankees and Red Sox enter Monday holding the top wild card spots, but the Blue Jays are narrowly on the outside looking in. The Mariners have a fighting chance as well.

The postseason promises to be exciting, as will be the race to get there.

Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings in the final week before the playoffs.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.