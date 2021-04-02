MLB Pulls All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Georgia Voting Law

Major League Baseball announced Friday it was moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta because of a new voting law in Georgia.

That law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — had prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta.

The game had been set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a prepared statement. "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.

This is a developing story.

___