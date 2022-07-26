MLB Rumors: Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez Available in Trade Talks

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered.

The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.

Xander Bogaerts is another name to monitor, though Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Tuesday that the organization hasn't discussed potentially trading its homegrown shortstop. While that doesn't mean he won't be moved, Martinez appears to be far more likely to wear a new uniform after Aug. 2.

Adding even more fuel to the Martinez rumors, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that other MLB teams say the slugger is available in trade discussions.

"What I'm hearing from other teams is they think the Red Sox will at least be partial sellers," Olney said on SportsCenter. "They're kind of in a weird place. They're among four teams vying for the last Wild Card spot, but you've seen in recent days they have really struggled.

"A guy that other teams say is available is designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who's in his last year of his contract with the Red Sox. The Red Sox could flip J.D. Martinez, maybe hang on to Xander Bogaerts if they feel like they have a shot to make the playoffs, and replace Martinez with another designated hitter. So the Red Sox as we get to the deadline could be both buyers and sellers."

As difficult as it might be to part ways with Martinez, it may be necessary. The Red Sox don't look like a team that will compete in 2022, and all signs point toward Martinez not being in their long-term plans. It would be wise to get a decent haul for the three-time Silver Slugger rather than watch him walk for nothing next winter.

Martinez was signed by the Red Sox as a free agent before the 2018 season. The five-time All-Star played a significant role in Boston's 2018 World Series run, hitting .330 with 43 homers and an MLB-leading 130 RBI. Through four-and-a-half seasons with the Red Sox (579 games), Martinez has slashed .297/.369/.539 with 123 homers and 399 RBI.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.