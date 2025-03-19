Shohei Ohtani homers, Roki Sasaki shines as Dodgers sweep two-game Tokyo Series 6-3 over Cubs

TOKYO — The moment the ball left Shohei Ohtani’s bat, the Tokyo Dome ceased being a baseball stadium and became something else entirely—a temple of noise, a cathedral of pure joy, a place where history was no longer a concept but something tangible, roaring, it was alive.

Ohtani had done it–because of course he did–in front of his home country, in a major league game, at long last, he had homered. For a few moments there was confusion on whether or not the towering fly ball actually cleared the yellow line in right-center field.

The fans gasped not knowing the outcome. The broadcasters on the call thought it was a double off the wall. Ohtani knew it was a home run. The umpires did too. After a few minutes of a replay review the call stood, and so did the fans in unison, as they roared and cheered their hometown hero. It wasn’t just a home run. It was a moment. A moment the entire country had been waiting for.

The Tokyo Dome was waiting for this moment.



Shohei Ohtani delivered. #TokyoSeries pic.twitter.com/bw1WVsrRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

Ohtani’s home run swing was vintage Shohei–violent, yet controlled, a perfect symphony of power and precision. And it was the exclamation point on the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs, a victory that completed their two-game sweep of the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series.

Before Ohtani sent Japan into euphoria, another homegrown star took center stage—Roki Sasaki, making his much-anticipated major league debut for the Dodgers. The 22-year-old phenom was erratic at times, issuing five walks in just three innings, but when he found his groove, he was as advertised.

He struck out three batters with pure electricity, his fastball routinely touching 101 mph. The Tokyo Dome scoreboard flashed the numbers, and every time it did, a murmur rolled through the crowd.

Save that ball!



The first strikeout of Roki Sasaki's @Dodgers career. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MgI7pNOVCW — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

His final inning was a microcosm of his outing, and the perfect personification of what it means to be a rookie in the major leagues: after an infield single, Sasaki walked the next three batters he faced to surrender the Cubs first run. With the bases loaded and just one out, Dodgers’ pitching coach Mark Prior came out for a mound visit to settle Sasaki’s nerves.

Sasaki struck out the next two batters he faced as the Cubs hitters were mesmerized and mystified by the Japanese flamethrower’s fastball/sinker combination. They seemingly swung at air as they scratched their heads and headed back to the Cubs dugout. Sasaki pumped his arm in the air and roared with excitement. Welcome to the big leagues, kid.

Roki Sasaki showcases the repertoire to escape a bases-loaded jam. #TokyoSeries pic.twitter.com/CIwR9tueC5 — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

The Dodgers made sure to back up their rookie pitcher with immediate run support. Max Muncy laced a double in the second inning, and a passed ball and sacrifice fly turned it into a 2-0 lead before the Cubs even knew what hit them.

An inning later, Tommy Edman, the most unassuming power hitter you’ll ever see, smashed a solo shot to left. 3-0, Dodgers.

Tommy Edman delivers the first home run of the 2025 season! #TokyoSeries pic.twitter.com/oQks8spLqB — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

In the fourth, Enrique Hernández turned on an inside fastball and yanked a two-run homer into the left-field seats. The Dodgers’ lead swelled to 5-1.

The Cubs didn’t go quietly. Ian Happ delivered an RBI single that cut the deficit to 5-2.That’s when Ohtani provided the dagger, restoring the Dodgers’ four-run cushion with one majestic swing in the fifth inning.

From there, the Dodgers’ bullpen depth took over. Dansby Swanson roped a double down the left field line that cut the Dodgers lead to 6-3, but that would be as close as the Cubs would get.

Alex Vesia worked the ninth for the save, and after the final out was recorded, the Dodgers poured onto the field, victorious in Tokyo.

The two-game series belonged to them. But the night? The night belonged to Ohtani.

It wasn’t just that he homered. It was when. Where. How.

For years, Japan had followed his major league exploits from afar, staying up at impossible hours to watch his brilliance unfold. This week, for the first time, they didn’t have to squint at screens or rely on highlights. They got to see him—truly see him—under the Tokyo Dome lights, playing the game at the highest level.

And on this night, they watched him do what he does best: something unforgettable.