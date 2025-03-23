Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB Tokyo Series recap: Dodgers unforgettable opening week shatters viewership, sales, and attendance records

The 2025 MLB Tokyo Series shattered records for viewership, merchandise sales, and attendance. Here's a recap of the opening week between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs including all the unforgettable moments.

By Michael Duarte

TOKYO — The 2025 Tokyo Series wasn’t just about the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicking off the Major League Baseball season at the world-famous Tokyo Dome. It was the grand finale of a weeklong celebration of Japan’s deep-rooted passion for baseball, a reminder that the sport is at its best when it’s global.

From Shohei Ohtani’s homecoming to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s dazzling start and Roki Sasaki’s electric MLB debut, the Tokyo Series shattered records, electrified crowds, and showcased baseball’s international appeal in unprecedented ways.

Here were just a few of the unforgettable moments of the week:

Shohei Ohtani’s Triumphant Return

The reigning NL MVP, and World Series champion came home to a hero’s welcome, and he gave the fans exactly what they wanted. In Game 2, Ohtani launched a towering home run, sending the Tokyo Dome into a frenzy. The blast wasn’t just a moment—it was a statement.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dominates in Game 1

The Tokyo Dome erupted as Yamamoto took the mound for his first MLB start on Japanese soil. The Dodgers' ace was untouchable, delivering a masterclass in pitching that reminded everyone why he was one of the most coveted free-agent signings of last winter’s offseason.

Roki Sasaki’s Electrifying MLB Debut

Japan’s latest pitching sensation made his highly anticipated major league debut in Game 2, and he didn’t disappoint. The Dodgers newest phenom flashed triple-digit heat and devastating movement, striking out three, walking five, and allowing just one run on one hit in a performance that left fans buzzing about his future in Los Angeles.

Dave Roberts' Dinner with Sadaharu Oh

For Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, the trip to Japan was personal. One of the highlights was a dinner with legendary home run king Sadaharu Oh, where baseball history, culture, and the evolution of the game were at the forefront of the conversation.

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 18: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers greets Sadaharu Oh prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I consider Oh-san a friend, and so to see him here in person, I think the fans all were excited to see him," Roberts told reporters. "There’s a lot of Major League players, former players, up on the field that got to take a picture with him, and he really appreciated that. I just think, again, it’s just bringing Japanese baseball with Major League Baseball. It was a really special moment."

Max Muncy Joins an Exclusive Club

Muncy became just the fourth Major Leaguer to record a hit in five different countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and now Japan. The feat underscored the expanding global footprint of the game.

“It’s pretty cool, but it's kind of one of those meaningless stats,” said Muncy of the milestone.

A Tokyo Dome Experience Like No Other

The energy inside the Tokyo Dome was off the charts. Every game the Dodgers played felt like a playoff atmosphere, and the exhibition games against the Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers showcased what makes baseball in Japan truly special.

Fans of both NPB clubs brought their signature passion, breaking out synchronized chants and songs for every batter in the lineup, creating an electric and uniquely Japanese ballpark experience.

Record-Breaking Numbers

The 2025 Tokyo Series shattered every major benchmark for an international MLB event:

Most-Watched MLB Series in Japan: The two-game set averaged over 24 million viewers per game, with Game 1 pulling in 25 million—the most-watched MLB game in Japanese history.

Unprecedented Merchandise Sales: Fanatics announced a record $40 million in Tokyo Series merchandise sales, highlighted by the sellout of the Takashi Murakami Collection in under an hour. Fanatics saw nearly 100K downloads of its App in the lead-up to the launch driving it to #1 in the iOS Sports Category.

Massive Fan Festival Attendance: Over 450,000 fans attended the MLB Tokyo Series Fan Fest, making it the largest fan event in league history.

Sold-Out Tokyo Dome: A total of 252,795 fans packed the Dome for six games, with over 380,000 people vying for tickets during the Mastercard pre-sale.

A Global Celebration of Baseball

The 2025 Tokyo Series was more than just two games; it was a landmark moment for Major League Baseball. It proved that baseball isn’t just America’s pastime—it’s a sport that thrives on the world stage.

From the electric atmosphere in the Tokyo Dome to the record-setting viewership and historic merchandise sales, the Tokyo Series cemented itself as the biggest standalone international event in MLB history.

As the Dodgers and Cubs leave Japan and head back to the U.S., the echoes of this week will linger. The Tokyo Series wasn’t just a celebration of baseball in Japan—it was a reminder that the game, at its best, knows no borders.

