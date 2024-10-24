World Series

What time do the 2024 World Series games start in my time zone?: ET, CT, PT

The World Series will get underway Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles against the Yankees

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

All 2024 World Series games featuring the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers will have first pitch at the same time.

The World Series will begin Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles between the top-seeded teams in the American League and the National League.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It will be Monday before the World Series moves to New York and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

2024 World Series game start times

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

All 2024 World Series games will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. If you're in the Central Time zone, the game will be on at 7:08 p.m. CT.

What time will the World Series games begin on the West Coast?

The World Series games will all start at 5:08 p.m. Pacific Time.

MLB

World Series 5 mins ago

Breaking down the Yankees' and Dodgers' World Series rosters

World Series 3 hours ago

World Series starting pitchers: Who is taking the mound in Game 1 for the Yankees and Dodgers?

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m. ET, 7:08 p.m. CT, 6:08 p.m. MT, 5:08 p.m. PT

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be (all time Eastern):

  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m.
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:08 p.m. (*if necessary)

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

Where will the World Series games be played?

  • Game 1: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 4: Yankee Stadium
  • Game 5: Yankee Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 6: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)
  • Game 7: Dodger Stadium (*if necessary)

This article tagged under:

World SeriesMLBNew York Yankees
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us