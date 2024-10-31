Former Giants outfielder Jorge Soler traded from Braves to Angels

The MLB hot stove has been lit.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made the first transaction of the offseason, with veteran outfielder Jorge Soler going to L.A. in exchange for right-hander Griffin Canning.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired OF/DH Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Griffin Canning. pic.twitter.com/27yz5X2D0c — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 31, 2024

Soler will join his sixth MLB team since making his big league debut in 2014. The veteran outfielder and designated hitter had signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Francisco Giants last offseason but was traded to the Atlanta Braves in late July.

For his career, the 32-year-old Cuban slugger has 191 home runs, a .243 batting average and one All-Star appearance. He has won two World Series titles, the first with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and the second with the Braves in 2021, when he also took home World Series MVP honors.

In 2024, he hit 21 homers to go along with 64 RBIs and a .241 batting average across 142 total games with the Giants and Braves.

As for Canning, the 28-year-old starter went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA across 32 appearances (31 starts) with the Angels in 2024. He had been with the Angels since debuting in 2019.