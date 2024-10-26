World Series

When is Dodgers-Yankees Game 2? See start time, TV channel

The Dodgers took Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion.

By Julia Elbaba

Who's ready to do that again?

The highly anticipated 2024 World Series showdown between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers certainly lived up to the hype in Game 1.

With Los Angeles trailing by one and down to its final out in the 10th inning, Freddie Freeman took Nestor Cortes deep for a walk-off grand slam to give the Dodgers a dramatic 6-3 victory. It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

Freddie Freeman talks about his walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.
But the Dodgers and Yankees won't have much time to celebrate and dwell on the Game 1 result, respectively. Here's what to know for Game 2 of the Fall Classic:

When is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2?

Game 2 of the World Series will be on Saturday, Oct. 26.

What time does World Series Game 2 start?

First pitch is slated for 5:08 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

The series can be streamed on Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, as well as on FoxSports.com.

Aaron Judge discusses the Yankees' loss to the Dodgers in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

What is the full Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule:

  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:08 p.m. PT(Dodger Stadium)
  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 5:08 p.m. PT (Yankee Stadium)
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5:08 p.m. PT (Yankee Stadium)
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 5:08 p.m. PT (Yankee Stadium) *if necessary
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 (Dodger Stadium) *if necessary
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 (Dodger Stadium) *if necessary

