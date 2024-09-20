Shohei Ohtani

Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani becomes first MLB player to reach 50-50 milestone

Fans in Ohtani's home country celebrated after the Dodgers star made baseball history on Thursday.

By Mari Yamaguchi | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shohei Ohtani’s feat of becoming the first major leaguer with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season was met with extra editions of newspapers for fans to read on their way to work on Friday morning in Japan.

Ohtani raced past the 50-50 milestone as he hit three homes and stole two bases in a game during the 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Thursday, securing a playoff berth for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The news topped morning headlines, and “Ohtani-san” was the No. 1 trending topic of social media platform X.

Los Angeles Dodgers 16 hours ago

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani becomes first MLB player to reach 50-50 club

MLB 15 hours ago

Did Shohei Ohtani have the best game in MLB history? Here are the records for most hits, RBIs in a game

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

There was also praise from the Japanese government.

“We would like to express our heartfelt congratulations on his achievement of this giant record,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said as he responded to the first question at his regular news conference Friday. “We look forward to seeing more successes from Ohtani, who has already achieve numerous feats and pioneered new grounds."

Ohtani, who debuted in Major League Baseball in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels, has become Japan's national icon and pride.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to hit 50 home runs and have 50 stolen bases in a single season.

Yu Tachibana, a 44-year-old office worker, was a lucky one to get a copy of the special newspaper edition for her 18-year-old son who plays baseball. She says nobody had thought a Japanese player would do so well a decade ago.

“It is very encouraging," she said, as she noted a saying where there is a will, there is a way.

A wave of congratulatory messages were posted on social media.

“Japan’s record-making machine has done it again," U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in his message on X. “Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani on an incredible baseball achievement. A true global ambassador of the game.”

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Shohei Ohtani
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us