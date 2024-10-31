San Francisco Giants

Braves trade former Giants slugger Soler to Angels for Canning

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MLB hot stove has been lit.

Former Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning on Thursday, the teams confirmed after ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

Soler will join his sixth MLB team since making his big league debut in 2014. The veteran outfielder and designated hitter had signed a three-year, $42 million deal with San Francisco last offseason but was traded to the Atlanta Braves in late July.

For his career, the 32-year-old Cuban slugger has 191 home runs, a .243 batting average and one All-Star appearance. He won two World Series titles, the first with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and the second with the Braves in 2021, when he also took home World Series MVP honors.

In 2024, he hit 21 homers to go along with 64 RBIs and a .241 batting average across 142 total games with the Giants and Braves.

As for Canning, the 28-year-old starter posted a 6-13 record with a 5.19 ERA across 32 appearances (31 starts) with the Angels in 2024. He had been with Los Angeles since debuting in 2019.

