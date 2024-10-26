World Series
Live updates: Yankees-Dodgers World Series Game 2

The Dodgers look to extend the series lead to 2-0 after extra-inning heroics from Freddie Freeman in Game 1.

By NBC Staff

  • The Yankees must have more discipline at the plate after striking out 13 times in Game 1 if they want to even up the Fall Classic before heading home to the Bronx.
  • First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT on Saturday.
  • Pitching matchup: Carlos Rodón (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 5.11 ERA)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the New York Yankees for Game 2 of the World Series Saturday following Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam to close Game 1 on Friday. Follow along for live updates.

