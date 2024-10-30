MLB
Live updates: Dodgers try to close out World Series in Game 5 vs. Yankees

The Dodgers are on the cusp of a title, while the Yankees will try to send the series back to L.A.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • First pitch for Game 5 at Yankee Stadium is set for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
  • The Dodgers have a chance to win their eighth World Series and first since 2020.
  • The Yankees avoided a sweep with an 11-4 win over the Dodgers in Tuesday's Game 4.
  • Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (1-0, 2.82 ERA) will face Dodgers righty Jack Flaherty (1-2, 6.10 ERA).

The New York Yankees have avoided a sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, their mission is to send the 2024 World Series back to the West Coast.

The Dodgers lead the Fall Classic 3-1 after the Yankees picked up an 11-4 victory in Tuesday's Game 4. While New York staved off elimination, it still has a long way to go in its attempt to become the first team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the World Series.

New York will turn to its ace, Gerrit Cole, for Game 5 as the team looks to get one step closer to history and a 28th World Series title. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are giving the nod to veteran righty Jack Flaherty.

Follow along for the latest surrounding Game 5 between the Dodgers and Yankees.

