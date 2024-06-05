MLB

Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani have riveting duel in Pirates-Dodgers

The Pirates got the last laugh, though, with a win on Wednesday.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

MLB fans at PNC Park definitely received a show on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes got the starting nod on the mound as he continues to shine early on in his career.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One of his matchups on the day? Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Skenes announced himself to Ohtani and Co. in the best way possible. In the first inning with two outs and no one on, the 22-year-old right hander threw three straight 100 mph fastballs to strike out Ohtani.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Pittsburgh took a commanding 7-0 lead within the first three innings before Ohtani returned to home base.

This time, though, Ohtani launched a two-run homer off Skenes to attempt a comeback.

MLB

sports

‘Jeopardy!' contestants whiff on sports clues about Russell Westbrook and Phillies

Athletics Las Vegas Relocation

Oakland A's ask to play some home games away from future Las Vegas ballpark

In the end, Pittsburgh held on for a 10-6 win and moved to 2-0 in the current three-game series.

The Pirates had won 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a third-inning run via centerfielder Jack Suwinski.

Game 3 of the mini series is set for Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT, though Skenes and Ohtani may not meet again until their next series in mid-August.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us