Marlins part ways with 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker

The Miami Marlins have parted ways with Skip Schumaker, ending the 2023 NL Manager of the Year's two-season stint with the team.

The Marlins went 146-178 under Schumaker, who was hired in 2022 as the franchise's 16th manager. His contract was for two years with a club option for the 2025 season, which the team voided earlier this year.

“It has been a tremendous honor serving as manager of the Miami Marlins. I’ve built long-lasting friendships with the staff and players and am proud of all that we accomplished together," he said.

In his first season, Schumaker led the Marlins to their first playoff appearance in a non-pandemic year since 2003. They made the postseason despite a minus-57 run differential and eventually were swept by the Phillies in their NL wild-card series.

Miami underwent significant changes in its front office this past offseason, including parting ways with general manager Kim Ng, who was responsible for hiring Schumaker and building the roster that made the playoffs.

The Marlins' 2023 success did not carry over to this season, and after a 0-9 start that was the worst in franchise history, new President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix sent two-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the Padres for four prospects in a move that prompted a small fan protest over the direction of the franchise.

Schumaker remained optimistic throughout the Marlins season, in which they went 62-100 and were without 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, opening day starter Jesus Luzardo and right-hander Eury Perez because of injuries.

“We'll turn this around,” Schumaker said in April.

But another rebuild is on the horizon for the Marlins after they traded away their veterans with big league salaries for prospects. Star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dealt to the Yankees, and first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, relievers Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing also were traded.

Schumaker — who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011 — joined the Marlins after spending the 2022 season as the Cardinals' bench coach. He had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.

He becomes the latest in a revolving door of managers in Miami.

“The Marlins will immediately begin the process of searching for the next leader to serve as our new field manager,” said Marlins owner Bruce Sherman.

In the club's 32-year history, only Don Mattingly has managed the team for more than four seasons, lasting from 2016 through 2022.