The hottest ticket in town may be the highest ticket in town.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees will square off in the World Series, with the average ticket price going for just under $1,500. The matchup features two longtime rivals, teams with big fan bases and superstar players in Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Mookie Betts. Add that up and you’re looking at tickets that fetch a lot of cash.

Diehard Yankees fan Raymond Perez is among the fans who splurged for a chance to go to a game, plucking the money from his wedding fund, although he says his fiancée gave him the green light.

“Total cost for four tickets was $9,400, and it’ll be $2,360 each,” he told TODAY for a story that aired Oct. 23.

Perez is only one of thousands of people willing to pony up big money to go to the Fall Classic.

“On StubHub, we are on track for this to be the best World Series in history with regards to total sales,” StubHub’s Adam Budelli says.

StubHub says ticket sales spiked 71% in the last 24 hours, already surpassing ticket sales from last year’s World Series, which pitted the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers.

Budelli sees this as a phenomenon that doesn’t happen too often, noting it’s similar to Taylor Swift and her “Eras Tour.”

“We saw this last over the past year and a half or so with the Taylor Swift tour globally,” he said. “These bucket list events where people are really willing to spend that extra dollar to see and experience in something that’s really unique.”

And while coughing up the cash to see baseball may put a dent in the wallet, fans think it’s worth it.

“Everyone’s probably going to be at the edge of their seat, standing up the whole game, so definitely just going to soak in that experience,” Perez said.

Game 1 of the World Series gets underway Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium. This marks the first time the Yankees have played in the World Series since 2009. The Yankees and Dodgers, by the way, are meeting in the Fall Classic for the 12th time, making it the most common World Series matchup in history.

