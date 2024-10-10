Not long after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night, the roof of Tropicana Field was severely damaged due to the power of the rain and wind.

The Tampa Bay Rays, the MLB franchise that plays in the stadium, released a statement Thursday in the aftermath of the damage, citing it may take "weeks" to assess the true condition of the ballpark and that no injuries were reported.

"During the past couple weeks, our beloved city, region and state have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton," the franchise said. "We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many. Our priority is supporting our community and our staff.

"We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building."

The statement concluded with the Rays encouraging those who can to donate to organizations in the community that are helping local residents recover from the impacts of the devastating storm.

Parts of the roof, which were made of fabric, were later found along the nearby highway by NBC6's Julia Bagg.

While it will take weeks for the full scope of damage to be known, the Rays won't be using the stadium anytime soon, as its next home game is slated for March 27, 2025.

It is not yet clear if the damage would be fixed by that timeframe, though the roof had never been replaced in the 34-years-plus time since it was installed.

David Campbell, a principal at Geiger Engineers from the group that installed the roof for its 1990 opening, told The Athletic the roof “well past its intended service life,” with the fabric life span being about 25 years.

The Rays' last home game was on Sept. 22, and they did not make the playoffs.

What team plays at Tropicana Field?

The MLB's Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field. The Rays, however, are set to move from field to a new $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg in 2028.

When was Tropicana Field built?

The stadium opened to the public on March 3, 1990.

Where is Tropicana Field located?

Tropicana Field is located in St. Petersburg, Fla., about a mile-plus away from the ocean and 23 miles from downtown Tampa.

What is the roof of Tropicana Field made of?

The stadium's roof is supported by 180 miles of cables connected by struts and features "translucent, Teflon-coated fiberglass" panels.