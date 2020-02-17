Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Bobblehead Arrives in Time for Dodgers Spring Training

For the first time since the announcement of the blockbuster traded that landed Mookie Betts in Los Angeles, fans can purchase the first officially licensed bobblehead featuring Betts in a Dodgers uniform.

By Michael J. Duarte

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

New Los Angeles Dodgers players David Price, left, and Mookie Betts speak during a news conference to announce their acquisition at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Position players reported to spring training on Monday as full squad workouts begin at Camelback Ranch for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For many, Monday was fans first glimpse at newest Dodger, Mookie Betts, fielding and hitting while wearing Dodger Blue.

The timing of Betts first official day with the Dodgers coincides with the arrival of a new Mookie Betts bobblehead, presented by FOCO.

FOCO is the official manufacturer of MLB bobbleheads, and the company already have a Mookie Betts Dodgers bobblehead available for purchase on their website. The bobblehead is the first officially licensed bobblehead to feature Betts in a Dodgers uniform.

FOCO

“This blockbuster trade happening just one week prior to the start of spring training has the baseball world buzzing, and FOCO knew it had to add to the buzz with this officially licensed Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO, last week after the trade was made official.

Fans can celebrate Betts arrival in Los Angeles with the bobblehead that features Betts posing in front of a billboard that reads, "Welcome to Los Angeles, California" with the Dodgers logo on the top left with palm trees and clouds to display the West Coast's infamous weather. The bobblehead is eight inches tall and entirely hand painted.

“Mookie Betts is one of baseball’s top talents, having won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, and batting title awards, so it’s no surprise that Dodgers fans are excited to have him as part of their team,” said Katz.

Betts was acquired on February 10, 2020 alongside left-handed pitcher David Price, and cash considerations in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs, and catcher Connor Wong from the Dodgers. Fans can preorder the Mookie Betts bobblehead here:

Dodgers Mookie Betts Bobblehead

