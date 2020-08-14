Mookie Betts Making a Difference on and off the Field in Los Angeles

The sun had just begun to set at Chavez Ravine when Mookie Betts did something he's done an MLB-best six times: he hit his third home run in a single game.

The milestone for Betts might as well have been routine as brushing your teeth or lacing up your shoes. At just 27-years-old Betts is one of three Major Leaguers to have six three-homer games in their career. The others, Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa were both in their late 30s when they accomplished the feat.

Needless to say, it feels inevitable that Betts will break the MLB record for most three-homer games in a career. He still has over 12 years remaining on his contract with the Dodgers and will have plenty of opportunities to accomplish the feat again.

Betts impact on the field for the Dodgers is undeniable. The 2018 American League MVP already leads the team in home runs (7), RBI (15), doubles (6), hits (23), runs (14), stolen bases (1) and is second in average (.319).

The ink on Betts mega-deal with the Dodgers is still not dry, but as a new LA resident he's now started to make an impact off the field as well.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and Betts announced that they had partnered with Pull Up Neighbor to host a grab-and-go giveaway in Compton on Sunday.

"It seems to me they need the help the most," said Betts on why he chose Compton as the city for his giveaway event. "People that are more fortunate already have access to things, so I wanted to go to the less fortunate areas and help them. This is my home now. LA is my home now and I definitely want to make an impact here."

The giveaway will take place at the Compton Town Center from 12:00 – 3:00PM and will be provide people with free hand sanitizer, reusable face masks, food boxes, and health screenings. The giveaway will also offer free voter registration on site to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

“I know people who have had the virus, and hearing different stories we have to do what we can to help. I, along with Pull Up Neighbor, want to help as many as we can with the essentials to stay healthy, as well with opportunities to register to vote,” said Betts. ""It's an important election year. Everyone needs to get out there and vote, and every opinion matters. Making it easier for people to vote is definitely something I want to do."

“We are proud to partner with Mookie and Pull Up Neighbor to serve the Compton community,” said Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “As we battle COVID-19 and simultaneously fight for equality, we are grateful to have Mookie on our team tackling the most pressing problems facing Angelenos.”

As part of their continued COVID-19 relief efforts, LADF will provide over 27,500 meals, and over $28,000 in in-kind donations to Angelenos. These donations include water, socks, and Dodger memorabilia.

"There's so much more to life. This is bigger than baseball," said Betts. "I have been blessed. I just want to share with everyone else. I want to make people happy."

Although Betts is unable to attend the event in-person because of COVID-19 protocols and a game with the rival Anaheim Angels. Betts wants Angelenos to know that he plans on doing many more of these events for the Los Angeles community in the years to come.

"Hopefully I get to do more [in person] events next year," said Betts. "Now that I'm here, I want to see what LA is really about. There's going to be many more days to come where I can feel like I can help."