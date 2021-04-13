Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer Shine in Front of Their New Fans, Dodgers Rout Rockies 7-0

Mookie Betts homered and Trevor Bauer pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in both veterans' first home game in front of their new Dodgers fans, propelling Los Angeles to a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Corey Seager and Chris Taylor hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, while Max Muncy homered and drove in two runs for the defending World Series champions. The major league-leading Dodgers (9-2) remained unbeaten in Chavez Ravine this season with another dominant performance in their ninth victory in 10 games.

Bauer (2-0) was outstanding in his first start at Dodger Stadium since signing with his hometown team in February. Colorado’s only hit was an infield single by Garrett Hampson in the third, and Bauer issued just two walks with nine strikeouts.

LA fans also relished their first chance to cheer Betts, who became a virtual fan favorite when he agreed to a 12-year contract with the Dodgers last year before he even played for the club. After winning a ring while finishing second in the NL MVP voting in 2020, Betts finally got to play before his team's home crowd, which serenaded him with chants of “Mooooookie!” even before the first pitch.

Antonio Senzatela (1-2) couldn't get out of the third inning for the Rockies, who have lost four straight. They’ve also lost four straight to the Dodgers by a combined 28-13 since beating LA at Coors Field on opening day.

Two pitches after Seager hit his first homer of the season, Taylor also connected off Senzatela, who didn't come close to replicating his eight scoreless innings against Arizona last week in Denver.

After Betts led off the third with his homer to left, Seager doubled and scored on Gavin Lux's two-out single. Senzatela was pulled after Trevor Story made a terrible throw on what should have been an inning-ending groundout by AJ Pollock, allowing Will Smith to stroll home for a 5-0 lead.

Muncy added an RBI double in the fourth and a 419-foot solo shot in the sixth, boosting his average to .400.

PRICE ARRIVES

David Price, who opted out of last season after arriving in the trade for Betts, also made his first home appearance for the Dodgers. The 35-year-old left-hander is starting the season in the bullpen, and he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Chris Owings won't be ready to return April 20 when he is eligible to come off the injured list with his sprained left thumb, manager Bud Black said. Owings' thumb has no major damage, however.

Dodgers: Betts returned from a four-game absence with back stiffness. He doesn't know why his back stiffened up, but said it only hurt while running. He's likely to play again Wednesday before resting Thursday ahead of LA's big series at rival San Diego.

UP NEXT

Dustin May (1-0, 0.00 ERA) keeps fighting for his spot in the Dodgers' crowded rotation in his second start of the year. He faces Colorado's Jon Gray (1-0, 1.54), who mostly shut down the Dodgers in his season debut and then took a no-hitter into the seventh inning last week.