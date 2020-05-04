Mother’s Day Gift Ideas for the Sports Mom in Your Life

Mother's Day is May 10, and like most things this year, it's probably going to look a little different than we're accustomed to.

Many Americans have been stuck at home for the last two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For most people, visiting our Mothers and Grandmothers and taking them out to brunch or buying them a gift is quite difficult during the global pandemic.

Just because you're practicing social distancing this year, doesn't mean you can't still shop for your mother or grandmother.

Flower arrangements, edible arrangements, and chocolates are many of the common gifts seen on Mother's Day, but what if your mother or grandmother is a diehard sports fan? In lieu of, or in addition to the customary gifts, why not get her something associated with her favorite team or player?

Sports might not be playing right now, but that doesn't mean you can't give your mother or grandmother something they can cheer about come Sunday.

Sports apparel websites FOCO.com and Fanatics.com are two officially licensed websites offering great deals for Mother's Day. Here are a few gift ideas for the LA sports mother or grandmother in your life that can be delivered directly to their door in time for Mother's Day.

Los Angeles Lakers Gift Ideas for Mother's Day ( <---- click the link for a list of all Lakers gifts)

Los Angeles Dodgers Gift Ideas For Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all Dodgers gifts)

Los Angeles Rams Gift Ideas For Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all Rams gifts)

Los Angeles Clippers Gift Ideas For Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all Clippers gifts)

Los Angeles Angels Gift Ideas for Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all Angels gifts)

Los Angeles Kings Gift Ideas for Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all L.A. Kings gifts)

Los Angeles Chargers Gift Ideas for Mother's Day (<---- click the link for a list of all Chargers gifts)

In addition to apparel and accessories, both sites are offering team affiliated face coverings, "Stay Home For" t-shirts, and auctions with proceeds going towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

