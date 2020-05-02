Game of Thrones

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Sets Deadlift Record

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, has set a deadlift world record

By AP

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic May 1

US Virus Updates: FDA Allows Emergency Use of COVID-19 Drug; Pelosi & McConnell Decline Tests

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Reade: ‘I Didn’t Use Sexual Harassment’ in Biden Complaint

“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Game of ThronesWorld RecordWorlds Strongest Man
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us